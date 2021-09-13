First international commercial flight carried out in Kabul after pullout of US troops

The first commercial flight of a Pakistani airline company was carried out at Kabul International Airport after the pullout of US troops, Al Arabiya TV reports.
The presses report that there were about ten people aboard the plane.
The Taliban announced full control in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021 and seized all the large cities and border guard checkpoints. On August 26, an explosion took place near Kabul International Airport, killing nearly 13 US soldiers, including 11 marine infantry soldiers, one military serviceman and one medical worker of the fleet).
Soon after, the Pentagon announced the end of the 20-year mission in Afghanistan and the pullout of US troops from the country. US President Joe Biden took advice from US servicemen and decided not to extend the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.