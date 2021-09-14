Police apprehend Yerevan neighborhood resident on hunger, water strike

Yerevan neighborhood resident Hayk Harutyunyan, who has been on a hunger strike for 20 days plus a water strike for the past two days, was apprehended from this neighborhood a little while ago. Lusine Grigoryan, a local resident, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"They [i.e., the building construction workers] wanted to make a ramp on the asphalt to facilitate the passage of their heavy equipment. And Hayk opposed, and the police apprehended him," she said.
As reported earlier, the local residents are protesting against the construction of a multi-story building in their neighborhood, considering this construction illegal.
They have protested against this construction several times already, as a result of which a criminal case has been initiated.
The Yerevan Municipality has ordered the construction to be stopped until the respective criminal investigation is completed, but the construction continues.