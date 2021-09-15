Opposition ‘Armenia’ Bloc holds meeting chaired by ex-President Kocharyan (PHOTOS)

A meeting of the opposition "Armenia" Bloc was held Tuesday, chaired by it leader, second President Robert Kocharyan, the bloc informed on Facebook.
At the meeting, the events taking place, the challenges facing Armenia, the ways of their solution, and organizational issues of work in various circles of the bloc were discussed.
Also, Robert Kocharyan instructed to increase the “Armenia” Bloc’s public activity in this crucial period for the country, to draw public attention to the problems, to further intensify the work between the bloc and the public, and to create even more effective organizational divisions to give a new quality to the bloc's work.
The members of the bloc reaffirmed their goal: to remove from power the incumbent authorities that are destroying Armenia and leading to its destruction, and to carry out the mission of the "Armenia" Bloc: to move Armenia to a normal path of development.