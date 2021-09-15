Friendship group with India to soon be set up again in legislature, says Armenia parliament speaker

YEREVAN. – Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on Wednesday received Indian Ambassador Kishan Dan Deval.
The NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the parliament speaker noted that Armenia lauds the deepening and development of friendly relations with India.
Touching upon the deepening of cooperation between the two countries, Simonyan informed that the Armenia-India parliamentary friendship group will be set up again in the NA soon. Also, the Armenian legislature speaker expressed hope that the setting up of the India-Armenia friendship group in the Indian parliament would also create an opportunity to further deepen the ties between the lawmakers of the two countries.
Highlighting the positive cooperation between Armenia and India on international platforms, the head of the Armenian legislature highly assessed the Indian government’s balanced approach at international organizations toward the vital issues of Armenia.
The parties touched upon regional security issues. In this context, the Armenian NA speaker appreciated India's approach that the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict should be resolved peacefully—and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
The India ambassador, for his part, lauded Armenia's constant support—in the international arena—for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue.
Also, reciprocal visits were seen as a priority in the Armenia-India joint agenda—and in favor of new promising domains of bilateral cooperation.