Armenia MOD holds discussion devoted to planning of budget for 2022, makes certain adjustments

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia today hosted a working consultation devoted to financial and budgetary issues in order to conduct another audit of the financial and budgetary expenses in the current year.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, the planning of the budget of the defense ministry for the year 2022 was also considered, and certain adjustments were made. The sector-specific officials emphasized that the corruption risks associated with financial flows have been reduced over the past years, and the declassification and transparency of the procurement process have been reinforced.