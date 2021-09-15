Lithuania Ambassador to Armenian official: Lithuanian experience will be interesting for Armenia

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan on Wednesday received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanyte-Tolockiene.

As the press service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia told Armenian News-NEWS.am, Sanosyan greeted the Ambassador and stressed that his ministry is one of the largest ministries, and this creates wide opportunities for cooperation in various sectors. He also noted that Lithuania has taken a rather interesting path for development and that the Lithuanian experience in many areas will be interesting for Armenia.

In her turn, Stanyte-Tolockiene also mentioned the importance of the existing cooperation with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, particularly in the fields of transport and transport security. She also expressed hope that when the situation regarding the pandemic is somewhat mitigated, in the near future it will be possible to implement an agreement with Wizz Air to organize direct flights to and from Vilnius and Yerevan which can contribute to the growth of tourism.

The Ambassador also emphasized the importance of possible cooperation in the field of renewable energy, and in the future — in the field of nuclear energy, as well as exchange of experience. Cooperation in the field of migration with the EU after liberalization of the visa regime was also discussed.