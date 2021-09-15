News
Armenia PM to leave for Tajikistan on working visit
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

From September 15 to 17, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be on a working visit to Tajikistan.

As reported the Government’s press service, in Dushanbe the Prime Minister will attend the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as the joint session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Armenian premier is also scheduled to meet with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
