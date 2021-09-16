News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Armenia PM, Tajikistan President discuss bilateral relations, CSTO
Armenia PM, Tajikistan President discuss bilateral relations, CSTO
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During his visit to Tajikistan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private talk with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were discussed.

After the meeting, all the leaders of the CSTO member states were photographed together.

The Armenian PM on Thursday will attend the meeting of the CSTO Council.

And on Friday, Pashinyan will take part in the joint meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CSTO.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM unable to travel to Dushanbe due to aircraft engine malfunction
Hunanyan said the aircraft was...
 CSTO Collective Security Council to discuss urgent security issues, Armenia PM to also attend meeting
On Thursday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan…
 Zas: CSTO foreign and defense ministers’ councils’ next meeting will be held in Armenia
The Secretary General of this organization...
 Armenia Security Council chief: Azerbaijan policy is obviously provocative
Armen Grigoryan addressed the joint meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers, Defense Ministers, and Security Council Secretaries…
 CSTO joint meeting participants to adopt about 20 documents
Also, the attending delegations will hear FM Ararat Mirzoyan’s report on the priority domains of activities during the chairmanship of Armenia at this organization…
 Dushanbe to host joint session of FMs and MODs Council and CSTO Committee of Security Councils Secretaries
According to her, on September 15...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos