Armenia PM, Tajikistan President discuss bilateral relations, CSTO

During his visit to Tajikistan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private talk with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.
Bilateral relations, as well as cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were discussed.
After the meeting, all the leaders of the CSTO member states were photographed together.
The Armenian PM on Thursday will attend the meeting of the CSTO Council.
And on Friday, Pashinyan will take part in the joint meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CSTO.