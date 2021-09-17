Armenia institutes proceedings against Azerbaijan before International Court of Justice

The Republic of Armenia has instituted proceedings against the Republic of Azerbaijan before the International Court of Justice with regard to alleged violations of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the press release issued by the Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights reads.
“At the same time, Armenia has asked the Court to apply several urgent measures, including the closure of the war trophy park and the return of the prisoners of war and detained civilians,” the press release also reads.