News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
OSCE PA chair: Despite ceasefire in Karabakh much more needs to be done to guarantee durable peace
OSCE PA chair: Despite ceasefire in Karabakh much more needs to be done to guarantee durable peace
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In her first address to the OSCE Permanent Council as OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) President, Swedish parliamentarian Margareta Cederfelt on Thursday urged stronger cooperation within the OSCE, the latter’s Parliamentary Assembly reported.

Despite the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Cederfelt stressed that much more needs to be done to guarantee a durable peace to ease the suffering of civilians on the ground.

“Building on our good cooperation with the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the OSCE PA remains ready to foster interparliamentary dialogue to support this peace process,” she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Embassy in Armenia to Baku: Only comprehensive solution can help normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations
The US Ambassador told reporters that the...
 Armenia PM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group, paths for Karabakh conflict settlement discussed
As reported the press service of...
 Armenia FM receives French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Ararat Mirzoyan drew the attention of...
 Armenia premier underscores border delimitation, demarcation agenda with Azerbaijan
“When presenting the government's five-year action plan on August 24, I recorded that the deepening or normalization of relations with bordering countries will be one of the important directions of the government's foreign policy,” Pashinyan said…
 Armenia FM draws EU envoy's attention to provocative actions by Azerbaijan
Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin…
 Karabakh President meets with Russian Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovaev
The President wished success to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos