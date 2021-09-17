Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction MP: Lawsuit filed with UN against Azerbaijan was correct, logical

Armenia deputy premier: Solution for unblocking regional communications more visible in terms of railways

GeoProMining announces completion of 2nd stage of Agarak Copper-Molybdenum Combine modernization project

Armenia deputy PM: Situation on Goris-Kapan road may affect economy

Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction in parliament: Security crisis in country not overcome yet

Armenia Police, Europol sign collaboration agreement (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijan to also petition to UN International Court of Justice in response to Armenia appeal

OSCE PA chair: Despite ceasefire in Karabakh much more needs to be done to guarantee durable peace

759 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Those displaced in Artsakh stage protest outside Armenia government

World oil prices dropping

Armenia’s Pashinyan to Iran’s Raisi. Our two governments’ activities started at same time, this is very good nuance

Armenia, India FMs discuss Karabakh conflict

Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement details known

Newspaper: Opposition ‘Armenia’ Faction 2 MPs at focus of authorities’ attention

Newspaper: Laborers with Iran passports are brought to Artsakh

Armenia PM, Iran President meeting in Tajikistan

Trump predicts disappearance of US

Armenia institutes proceedings against Azerbaijan before International Court of Justice

3,000 French medical workers dismissed for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan affirm need to achieve national reconciliation in Afghanistan

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief and Russian counterpart discuss cooperation in taxation sector

Members of opposition "Armenia" parliamentary faction meet with delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox

Armenia Deputy PM: Gyumri's Shirak International Airport has everything to serve European low-costers

Ambassador: I don't believe Belarus gives preference to Yerevan or Baku when it comes to relations

Taliban's ad hoc government holds first session

Armenia President appoints Chief of Staff of Special Army Corps-Deputy Commander of Corps

Zakharova: Russia has told Baku about its position on the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises

Armenia high-tech industry minister receives Head of EU Delegation Andrea Wiktorin

Digest: Armenia assumes CSTO chairmanship, Armenian COVID-19 situation is tense

Armenia Deputy PM: Government intends to end construction of alternative roads in Syunik Province in spring 2022

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives US Ambassador

Armenia Deputy PM on current situation on Goris-Kapan road: Authorities didn't have a choice

Armenian parliamentary speaker to Baroness Caroline Cox: You are widely recognized and loved in Armenia

Armenia President meets with WHO Director-General in Geneva

Geghamasar community head: Armenia Gegharkunik Province Jaghatsadzor village reservoir under Azerbaijan control

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's brother’s son, daughter sue Prosecutor General's Office

Dollar continues dropping in Armenia

New district under construction in Artsakh for 92 families displaced by war (PHOTOS)

Local grape growers block Yerevan-Armavir motorway

Russian trade representative: Armenia-Russia trade turnover has grown by 17.5%

Karabakh emergency service: Remains of another fallen serviceman found

3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

3.4-magnitude earthquake hits 10 km northeast from Bavra village of Armenia's Shirak Province

Armenia President travels to France

Armenia Parliament Speaker to Dutch Ambassador: Azerbaijan's rhetoric not aimed at establishing peace in region

Armenia Parliament Speaker to Ambassador: Armenian-Iranian trade turnover hasn't undergone serious changes

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan visits imprisoned opposition MP now in civic hospital

Armenia parliament confirms list of delegates of delegation to the PACE

Armenia PM: CSTO potential needs to be supplemented with unmanned formations

Armenia minister of economy: We are concerned about situation at Goris-Kapan road

Iran ambassador has 2nd meeting with Azerbaijan presidential assistant

Sports minister: Armenia Olympic medalists’ bonuses will increase

Armenia assumes CSTO chairmanship

Armenia EXPO 2021 forum opens in Yerevan

Armenia FM finally manages to head for Tajikistan

Armenia economy minister: Our healthcare system may not be able to withstand coronavirus patients’ pressure

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief is appointed Anti-Corruption Committee chair

Health minister on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We have increase in ratio of deaths, severe course

764 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Archbishop of Prague: Armenia is surrounded by enemies, question of its existence is raised even now

Russia’s Putin to attend CSTO leaders’ meeting, via video link

Sotk-Vardenis motorway of Armenia blocked

UK woman amputates leg to save unborn daughter

Armenia PM, Tajikistan President discuss bilateral relations, CSTO

Turns out killing of about 1,500 dolphins in Faeroe Islands was pointless

Newspaper: Armenia FM punishing CSTO?

Newspaper: Armenia ruling power wants to push ‘vetting’ to fore again

Another fallen soldier’s remains found in Artsakh search operations

Armenia's Pashinyan: Armenian villages of Syunik Province haven't been and won't be encircled, even though there is risk

Armenia PM: Armenian government will not change its political course

Armenia's Pashinyan arrives in Dushanbe on working visit

Prosecutors of Armenia and Russia attend discussions devoted to fight against corruption and cybercrimes

Pashinyan: Refusing to pull out troops based on borders of Soviet era would have been disastrous for Armenia

Israel defense minister says Iran will be able to produce one nuclear bomb soon

Armenia PM clarifies spending of funds donated to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund during 44-day war

Armenia Deputy PM: There won't be surprises in terms of natural gas price in the near future

EU Special Representative, Azerbaijan FM discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia health minister: Authorities have the right to adopt restrictive measures to maintain public health

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan has always declared that it plans to resolve Karabakh conflict militarily

Husband of Armenian pregnant woman who died from COVID-19 shares true story about wife's death

Armenia culture minister: Authorities raise issue of state of Armenian monuments on all platforms

Armenia PM: Specialists will explore issue of Azerbaijan's failure to recognize borders of USSR

Armenian PM: Panels and footholds were placed since Goris-Kapan road is beyond Armenia's border

Azerbaijan Internal Affairs Ministry confirms detention of two Iranian truck drivers

Armenia PM: Government is ready to consider signals coming from Ankara

Pashinyan: Armenia and Karabakh will do everything possible to make sure route through Lachin corridor remains unchanged

Armenia Ararat Province ex-deputy governor appointed chief of Penitentiary Service

Armenia PM to leave for Tajikistan on working visit

Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Armenian drivers told me Azerbaijanis had stopped their trucks and checked them

Armenia MOD holds discussion devoted to planning of budget for 2022, makes certain adjustments

Armenia PM refutes news about secret negotiations with Baku

Digest: US doesn't consider issue of Nagorno-Karabakh issue resolved, latest on COVID-19

Armenia army's General Staff chief receives newly appointed US Military Attaché

Armenia PM states reason why he used Azerbaijani toponyms to describe situation in Syunik Province

Lithuania Ambassador to Armenian official: Lithuanian experience will be interesting for Armenia

Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Azerbaijani police detained 2 Iranian drivers in Vorotan

8 international ombudspersons to participate in Russia's elections as experts, including Armenia's Ombudsman

Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Dushanbe

Azerbaijanis celebrate anniversary of Armenian pogrom in Baku with military parade in Artsakh’s occupied Shushi