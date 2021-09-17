OSCE PA chair: Despite ceasefire in Karabakh much more needs to be done to guarantee durable peace

In her first address to the OSCE Permanent Council as OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) President, Swedish parliamentarian Margareta Cederfelt on Thursday urged stronger cooperation within the OSCE, the latter’s Parliamentary Assembly reported.
Despite the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Cederfelt stressed that much more needs to be done to guarantee a durable peace to ease the suffering of civilians on the ground.
“Building on our good cooperation with the parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the OSCE PA remains ready to foster interparliamentary dialogue to support this peace process,” she said.