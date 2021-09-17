Those displaced in Artsakh stage protest outside Armenia government

YEREVAN. – A group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents who have been displaced are protesting in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.
Levon Hayryan, the chairman of the executive body of the "For Hadrut" NGO, told reporters: "Our movement and today's gathering are not one-sided. Our issues are political, domestic, and personal. All this arose from the fact that when we found out about the plans of the governments of Armenia and Artsakh—4 to 5 months ago—that they want to provide us with apartments, we asked [them] to take our opinions into account when implementing the housing programs. ”