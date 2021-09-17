Armenia PM's assistant and daughter of deceased serviceman get into dispute

An incident took place during the meeting of the relatives of deceased servicemen and Assistant to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nairi Sargsyan in front of the government building.

Margarita Petrosyan, daughter of Captain Ishkhan Petrosyan who fell in the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), got frustrated after hearing the responses of the assistant to the Prime Minister.

“I’ll come and place a stage like this at your child’s funeral and feel happy, you’ll see, just like you took my father from me, traitor, you’ll die, you’ll burn,” the daughter said, crying.

Nairi Sargsyan: I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Why are you imprecating my child?

Daughter: And I was the daughter of my father. Why did you kill my father?

Nairi Sargsyan: Who killed him?

Daughter: YOU did!