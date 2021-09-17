News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 18
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Armenia PM's assistant and daughter of deceased serviceman get into dispute
Armenia PM's assistant and daughter of deceased serviceman get into dispute
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


An incident took place during the meeting of the relatives of deceased servicemen and Assistant to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nairi Sargsyan in front of the government building.

Margarita Petrosyan, daughter of Captain Ishkhan Petrosyan who fell in the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), got frustrated after hearing the responses of the assistant to the Prime Minister.

“I’ll come and place a stage like this at your child’s funeral and feel happy, you’ll see, just like you took my father from me, traitor, you’ll die, you’ll burn,” the daughter said, crying.

Nairi Sargsyan: I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. Why are you imprecating my child?

Daughter: And I was the daughter of my father. Why did you kill my father?

Nairi Sargsyan: Who killed him?

Daughter: YOU did!
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos