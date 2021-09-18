Presidents of Tajikistan and Iran sign Memorandum of Cooperation

Presidents of Tajikistan and Iran Emomali Rahmon and Ebrahim Raisi signed several documents following talks in Dushanbe, including a Memorandum of Economic and Technical Cooperation, IRNA reports.

The countries signed an Agreement on the Transfer of detainees between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran and a Memorandum of Economic and Technical Cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The heads of states also signed a technical protocol on electronic exchange of information between the customs services of both countries, as well as a Memorandum of Cooperation in the areas of tourism, technical and vocational education, social protection, agriculture and sports.

During the talks, the interlocutors “expressed concern over the political and military situation in neighboring Afghanistan since the complicated situation poses a threat to the security and stability in the whole region”.