Researchers uncover risk of mutated coronavirus

Researchers at the University of Maryland have found that a mutated coronavirus is better transmitted by airborne droplets. The respective study was published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

US researchers have uncovered the risk of the various strains of SARS-CoV-2. They have conducted an experiment asking people with various versions of COVID-19 to repeat the English alphabet, or to sing "Happy Birthday," three times. As a result, the test subjects infected with the Alpha variant of the coronavirus exhaled hundreds of times more virus particles than those with the original variant.

Researchers have confirmed that wearing surgical masks reduces the risk of transmitting the virus by 50 percent. Researchers note that they know that the Delta variant is even more contagious than the Alpha variant, and that their study provides additional evidence of airborne transmission of new strains of the coronavirus.