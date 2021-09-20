News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.93
EUR
571.39
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens
Azerbaijan returns 2 Armenia citizens
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia on Sunday issued a statement that two residents of Kasakh village of the Kotayk Province had deviated, while traveling on the Goris-Vorotan motorway, and ended up in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan, the NSS noted in a new statement.

And as a result of the work carried out by the NSS and the Russian border guards, the Azerbaijani side has returned the above-mentioned persons at 11:45pm, on the same day, the NSS added in its new statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos