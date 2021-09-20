Over 70% of ballots counted in Russia State Duma elections

According to the results of counting 70.22 percent of the ballots cast in the Russian State Duma elections, the ruling United Russia party has garnered 48.47 percent of the votes so far, as per the Central Election Commission.
The Communist Party of the Russian Federation has received 20.29 percent, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia—7.69 percent, the A Just Russia—For Truth party—7.43 percent, and the New People party—5.55 percent.
The other political forces do not currently pass the 5-percent threshold for entering the State Duma.