Armenian Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia trade turnover made up $1.9 billion in first semester of 2021

In the first semester of 2021, the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia made up $1,900,000,000. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during today’s roundtable entitled “Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Prospective Projects”.
According to him, trade turnover has grown by 16%.
“Imports grew by 9%, and exports — 36%. Moreover, most of the exportable goods were precious and non-precious metals, stones and items made from stone, mechanical engineering equipment, agricultural, light industry and chemical products and foods. There are clear prospects for the growth of exports of non-raw products,” Grigoryan mentioned.