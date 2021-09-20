News
Armenian Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia trade turnover made up $1.9 billion in first semester of 2021
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


In the first semester of 2021, the trade turnover between Armenia and Russia made up $1,900,000,000. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during today’s roundtable entitled “Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Prospective Projects”.

According to him, trade turnover has grown by 16%.

“Imports grew by 9%, and exports — 36%. Moreover, most of the exportable goods were precious and non-precious metals, stones and items made from stone, mechanical engineering equipment, agricultural, light industry and chemical products and foods. There are clear prospects for the growth of exports of non-raw products,” Grigoryan mentioned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
