Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral platform discusses issues I have spoken about many times
Deputy PM: Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral platform discusses issues I have spoken about many times
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral platform discusses the issues I have spoken about many times; they relate to possible infrastructural solutions and legal arrangements for those solutions, which, if possible, will be. Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told this to reporters within the framework of the Armenian Business Forum 2021 being held in the capital Yerevan Monday.

"This refers to the implementation of customs, border, phytosanitary, and other control functions," he said.

To the remark that the Armenian side has repeatedly stated that it will not resume the talks without the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from Armenia and without the return of the Armenian captives from Azerbaijan, but negotiations are actually underway, the deputy PM responded: "I believe there is a need to talk, there is a need to negotiate in any case. Any chance that stabilizes the situation and brings peace to the region needs to be used."

As for unblocking the roads, he emphasized. "The solutions with respect to the railway are much more visible because it is mainly about the restoration of infrastructure which was and was in operation at the time. In this sense, the technical solutions are more visible there, they are more focused on legal solutions. The issue of infrastructure and technical solutions with respect to roads is still being discussed more."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
