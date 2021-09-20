Armenia Deputy PM: Government shouldn't be involved in business

I don’t think the government should be involved in business. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during a debate (“Armenian-Russian Economic Cooperation: Prospective Projects”) held as part of Armenian Business Forum-2021.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the government shouldn’t perform the functions that need to be delegated to the private sector.
“The taxation and budgetary functions are the maximum functions that the government needs to perform and perform them effectively,” he added.