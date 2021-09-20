News
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Armenia
OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for South Caucasus to visit Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Newly appointed Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (OSCE PA) for the South Caucasus Kari Henriksen (Norway) and Secretary General Roberto Montella plan to visit Azerbaijan and Armenia after their visit to Georgia, the press service of the OSCE PA reports.

During the visit that took place on September 18-19, the domestic and regional visits to Georgia and the South Caucasus were discussed.

Kari Henriksen underscored the importance of political stability, dialogue and mutual concessions which are of vital significance for resolution of conflicts.
Հայերեն and Русский
