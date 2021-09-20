News
Kyrgyz MP proposes to appoint one Ambassador to Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Armenia should also be appointed the Ambassador to Azerbaijan instead of appointing one Ambassador to Armenia and Russia. This is the proposal that Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Tazabek Ikramov made during today’s session devoted to defense and security, Sputnik Kyrgyzstan reports.

“In the Caucasus we have an embassy in Azerbaijan, particularly Baku. However, there is no opportunity to act in Armenia from Baku since Armenia won’t agree with this, taking into consideration the relations with Azerbaijan. The Armenian side has stated that we can continue cooperation from Russia,” Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Nuran Niyazaliyev said.

After the session, the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was approved.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
