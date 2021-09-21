News
Tuesday
September 21
Senior officials visiting Yerevan military pantheon on Armenia Independence Day 30th anniversary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – High-ranking officials are visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent on location reports that National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan are there, in particular.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not arrived yet.

But a large number of Police special forces have gathered here, tied red ribbons, and not allowing reporters to leave that area.
