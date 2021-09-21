"Vivid" Independence Day event kicks off at Republic Square in Yerevan (LIVE)

The festive and “vivid” event dedicated to Independence Day kicked off at Republic Square in Yerevan.

During the days leading up to the event, a dozen relatives of deceased servicemen expressed their discontent with the government’s decision to organize a concert at Republic Square on that day and gathered in front of the government building to demand that the government respect the memory of their martyred children and either cancel or at least postpone the festivities.

The Prime Minister’s assistant met with the relatives, listened to their demands and explanations and informed that this year marks the 30th anniversary of Independence and this is why the government has decided to mark the event. He assured that the current situation was taken into consideration and insisted that the relatives would definitely like the concert and other events.

Before this, citizens and several parents were frustrated with the Prime Minister’s statement that a “vivid celebration” would be held at Republic Square on September 21, and the Prime Minister apologized for this statement in parliament.

On September 18, a group of citizens held a protest against the concert, but it ended after police dispelled the crowed and apprehended a dozen citizens.

A dozen parents of deceased servicemen have boycotted the event at Republic Square and marched towards Yerablur Military Pantheon with candles.