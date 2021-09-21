News
Adam Schiff congratulates Armenians on 30th anniversary of Armenia's Independence
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

US Congressman Adam Schiff addressed the Armenian people with a message in which he congratulated them on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia.

In his message, Schiff emphasized that even though the road to independence hasn’t been easy, Armenians have found the strength to live. He went on to state that the Armenian people overcame all the hardships and united as one to shape a bright future. According to Schiff, Armenian Americans remain an integral part of the public administration system and contribute to the development of all sectors and that, by celebrating this day, the US needs to double its efforts to eliminate the dangers posing a threat to Armenia and Artsakh, especially as we approach the anniversary of the six-week war that took place in Nagorno-Karabakh. Schiff added that he will always protect the interests of the Armenian people and will stay committed to the deepening of the relations of the US with Armenia and the free and independent Artsakh.
