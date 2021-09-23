Serbia to open diplomatic mission in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Wednesday met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selakovic, within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Serbia discussed the cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms. The opening of the Serbian diplomatic mission in Armenia was emphasized in terms of further deepening the cooperation.

Regarding the promotion of economic cooperation, the interlocutors stressed the importance of establishing an Armenian-Serbian intergovernmental commission. Issues on EAEU-Serbia cooperation were also discussed.

Touching upon the situation resulting from the Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) last fall, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed the urgency of the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.

In the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the need for resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.