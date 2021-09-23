Armenia, Nicaragua FMs highlight interest to deepen cooperation within international platforms

YEREVAN. – Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, participating in the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, on Wednesday held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, FM Mirzoyan underscored the readiness of the Armenian side to develop relations with the Central American countries, particularly with Nicaragua. In this regard, the formation of a relevant legal framework, as well as the promotion of political dialogue was mutually emphasized
Also, the FMs of Armenia and Nicaragua highlighted the interest of the sides to deepen bilateral cooperation within international platforms.