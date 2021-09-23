News
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
ՀայEngРусTür
Criminal case filed for writing insulting comment under Armenia PM's photo on Facebook
Criminal case filed for writing insulting comment under Armenia PM's photo on Facebook
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The law enforcement agencies of Armenia have filed a criminal case for writing an insulting comment under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's photo on Facebook, the Police press service reported.

"A criminal case has been initiated under [Criminal Code] Article 137.1: ‘Making serious insult to a person due to his public activities,"’ the Police said.

Law enforcement agencies are trying to determine the person who wrote this comment.

In the last days of its activities, the National Assembly of the previous convocation had passed a law criminalizing obscene words and swearing.

And accordingly, Article 137.1 was added to the Criminal Code—and which is entitled "Serious Insult"—, and it stipulates a fine of up to 3 million drams (approx. US$6,200), or imprisonment for up to three months.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
