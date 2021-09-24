Trump leads in terms of voter support

Former US President Donald Trump overtook incumbent leader Joe Biden in September in terms of voter support, The Hill reported, citing the results of a poll carried out by Harvard CAPS/ Harris Poll.
Accordingly, 48 percent of voters support the former US President, whereas 46 percent of Americans—Biden.
Fifty-one percent of those polled said Trump was a better president than Biden.
According to the publication, the popularity rating of the current US President has started to decline due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the recent withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
In July, Biden's popularity rating dropped to 52 percent, which is 10 percent less than in June.
Earlier, Biden's popularity rating had fallen all the way to 46 percent after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan.
Compared to a similar poll conducted on August 13, the popularity rating of the incumbent US president fell by 7 percent. At that time, 53 percent of Americans had supported the head of state.