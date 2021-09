Former Minister of Internal Affairs of Nakhchivan Ahmed Ahmedov has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, haqqin.az reports.

The source also reports that the court sent requests to relevant bodies to strip Ahmedov of the title of Major General of Internal Service, the highest military rank of Lieutenant and the “Flag of Azerbaijan” Order.

Ahmedov is discontent with the court’s decision and has appealed to court, but the appeal has been rejected.