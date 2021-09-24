Dollar still losing value in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.24/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by 1.51 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.81 (down by AMD 1.24), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 660.72 (down by AMD 0.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.61 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 352.57, AMD 27,132.66 and AMD 15,240.8, respectively.