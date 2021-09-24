News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Dollar still losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.24/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by 1.51 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 565.81 (down by AMD 1.24), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 660.72 (down by AMD 0.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.61 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 352.57, AMD 27,132.66 and AMD 15,240.8, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues dropping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armavir Province grape growers protesting outside Armenia government building
They demand a meeting with either Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan or Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan…
 Dollar still going down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan pledges investments worth $780,000,000
It is important to work multilaterally for...
 Flights to and from Gyumri and Moscow launched
For details about air tickets, sales...
 COAF and AMAA partner to revamp dairy production in Lori Province of Armenia
In a constant endeavor to improve...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos