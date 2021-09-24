Erdogan says improvement of Turkey-US relations is necessary

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday declared that the relations between Ankara and Washington need to be at a totally different level.
“I have never had any problem with the previous US Presidents as I do with [Joe] Biden. The United States continues to support terrorist groups at a scale that is much larger than we assumed. The relations between Turkey and the US, which are NATO allies, need to be at a totally different level,” Erdogan told reporters.
Yesterday Erdogan also admitted that his "relationship with Biden hasn't started well".