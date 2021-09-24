Armenia parliament holding special session for the second time today

The National Assembly of Armenia is holding a special session for the second time today.

The package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Administrative and Territorial Division and related laws, as well as the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Law on the Commission for the Prevention of Corruption are on the agenda, and all issues will be discussed in the second and final reading.

According to the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on Administrative and Territorial Division, it is envisaged to enlarge communities of several provinces of Armenia, and Erkenants village will be included in the list of settlements included in Kapan town of Syunik Province. Many analysts are calling attention to the fact that the authorities are rushing to change administrative-territorial division in order to achieve better results in the upcoming elections in enlarged communities through the support of the electorate in villages.