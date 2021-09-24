Armenia opposition MP not allowed to leave for Strasbourg to attend PACE session, fellow deputy doesn't attend

A little while ago, I found out that Judge Anna Danibekyan has rejected the appeal of deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan and has actually obstructed the participation of a member of the delegation of the National Assembly to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in the plenary session of the PACE. This is what secretary of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of the Armenian Delegation to the PACE Hayk Mamijanyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“In solidarity with my colleague, I declare that I also refuse to leave for Strasbourg. Taking into consideration the fact that the protection of our country’s interests on international platforms is above the low domestic political games of the authorities, I will participate in the plenary session of the PACE online.

I would like to remind that this isn’t the first case (no opposition MP has been a part of the delegations of the National Assembly of Armenia that leave for the Russian Federation for the same reason).

We will always find an option to support the national agenda and state interests abroad.”