South Korea says North Korea is not answering their calls

North Korea does not answer South Korean calls on civilian and military lines, the South Korean representative of the ministry of association noted.
After the resumption of inter-Korean communication lines at the end of July, soon after the start of the exercises of South Korea and the United States, North Korea stopped answering calls.
At the recent UN General Assembly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed to declare an end to the Korean War. He noted that China and the United States can and should help this.
In response, North Korean Deputy MFA said that the declaration of the end of the war is not legally binding and in a moment will be just a piece of paper.