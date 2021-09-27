Armenia President sends congratulatory messages to Cypriot and Turkmen counterparts

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

As reported the Staff of the President of Armenia, the congratulatory message particularly reads as follows: “Armenia attaches great importance to the relations with Cyprus that are based on common civilizational values, centuries-old friendship and mutual interests. I am certain that there is tremendous potential for strengthening of the bilateral ties. I fully hope that the strategic partnership and mutual understanding between Armenia and Cyprus will be expanded and grow deeper. The Armenians of Cyprus also make great contributions to the Armenian-Cypriot cooperation.”

President Sarkissian also sent a congratulatory message to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence. “I am certain that, under your leadership, Turkmenistan will continue to progress and prosper. The centuries-old ties between the peoples of Armenia and Turkmenistan serve as a basis for strengthening of the relations between both countries and full realization of the existing potential. I am certain that it will be possible to ensure further development of the mutually beneficial cooperation between Armenia and Turkmenistan through combined efforts,” the congratulatory message reads.