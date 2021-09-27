Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives delegation led by International Republican Institute director

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan today received the delegation led by Director of the International Republican Institute (IRI) James De Witt.
The parties touched upon the needs of the staff of the National Assembly and the priorities for institutional capacity-building, as well as considered the new opportunities for cooperation and the paths for effective implementation of the programs.
In his welcoming remarks, Arshakyan highly appreciated the IRI’s activities aimed at supporting democratic processes and the organization’s work with parliamentary committees and the parliament’s staff.
James De Witt underscored the effective cooperation in the past and provided details about the courses and exchange programs for the members of the National Assembly’s standing committees, as well as the programs for ongoing training.