Newspaper: Armenia files only 2 lawsuits against Azerbaijan with international courts

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: One year after the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, the Republic of Armenia has filed only two interstate lawsuits against Azerbaijan with international courts.
Zhoghovurd daily learned that the first of these, addressed to the European Court of Human Rights [(ECtHR)] on February 1, 2021, concerns violations—as a result of the war—of the European conventions on human rights.
"The second lawsuit was filed just recently, on September 9, with the International Court of Justice (the UN international court). It refers to racial discrimination and the deprivation of people as a result of the war," Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's representative to the ECtHR, said in a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily.
According to him, proceedings are underway with both lawsuits. In contrast to the petitions addressed by the state to the ECtHR, the letters addressed to the European Court by various non-governmental organizations are quite a large number.
In other words, war crimes will be tried in international courts.