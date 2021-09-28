News
Freedom House concerned about criminal case against Facebook user who insulted Armenia PM in a comment
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Freedom House notes with concern the recent criminal case opened against a Facebook user who insulted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a comment. This is stated on the Facebook page of Freedom House. The statement also reads as follows:

“This comes only two months after the Parliament passed amendments criminalizing “serious insults” against government officials, and signifies a clear degradation of democratic norms in Armenia, including freedom of expression. We call on the Armenian authorities to immediately cease enforcement of this unconstitutional legislation criminalizing defamation.”
