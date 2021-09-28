News
Armenia Security Council Secretary receives US Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan today received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, as reported the press service of the Security Council of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties highly appreciated the efforts of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group for a political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan mentioned that the unblocking of communication routes in the region may play a major role in the establishment of long-term and sustainable peace in the region. The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was touched upon.

The parties also touched upon a number of sectors of the Armenia-US cooperation and reaffirmed the intention to resume the bilateral strategic dialogue. In this context, Ambassador Tracy welcomed the Armenian government’s efforts for reforms in the judiciary and the fight against corruption, indicating the effectiveness of ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the process of democratic reforms,” the press release reads.
