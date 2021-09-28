News
Karabakh emergency situations service: Azerbaijan transfers remains of 3 servicemen to Armenian side in Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Today the Azerbaijani side transferred the remains of another 3 Armenian servicemen to the Armenian side in Shushi, the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports.

“The identities will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination.

The remains of a total of 1,673 servicemen have been found since the truce.

The State Service for Emergency Situations will provide further information about the upcoming directions and results of searches,” the press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
