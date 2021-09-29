Karabakh representative to Armenia: Azerbaijanis killed 80 Artsakh civilians during 44-day war

Azerbaijanis killed 80 civilians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the 44-day war last fall. The representative of Artsakh to Armenia, Sergey Ghazaryan, stated about this during a working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.
He added that 45 Armenian servicemen are still considered missing.
"Eighty civilians were killed, including 42—as a result of targeted strikes. Another 38 people died in [Azerbaijani] captivity. In addition, 42,000 people were forced to flee their homes, 38,154 people were deprived of their homes. Currently, there are 15,000 mandatorily displaced in [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, another 5,000—in various regions of Artsakh," he said.
Also, Ghazaryan noted that 3,000 rent agreements have already been signed, but 1,960 people continue to stay in hotels.