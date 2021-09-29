News
Karabakh representative to Armenia: Azerbaijanis killed 80 Artsakh civilians during 44-day war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijanis killed 80 civilians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the 44-day war last fall. The representative of Artsakh to Armenia, Sergey Ghazaryan, stated about this during a working meeting at the National Assembly of Armenia.

He added that 45 Armenian servicemen are still considered missing.

"Eighty civilians were killed, including 42—as a result of targeted strikes. Another 38 people died in [Azerbaijani] captivity. In addition, 42,000 people were forced to flee their homes, 38,154 people were deprived of their homes. Currently, there are 15,000 mandatorily displaced in [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, another 5,000—in various regions of Artsakh," he said.

Also, Ghazaryan noted that 3,000 rent agreements have already been signed, but 1,960 people continue to stay in hotels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
