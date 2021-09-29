PM: Hayko was one of bright representatives of contemporary Armenian art of music

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolences on the untimely death of the Honored Artist of Armenia, renowned musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan). The message reads as follows, in particular:
"He [i.e., Hayko] was one of the bright representatives of contemporary Armenian art of music and has earned the people’s love and respect through his activities. His works are loved by the people, and his songs of romance occupy a special place in the rich heritage of the Armenian art of music.
Hayko's music has also been performed in a number of contemporary Armenian films which have greatly contributed to the development of Armenian cinema."