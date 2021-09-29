News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
PM: Hayko was one of bright representatives of contemporary Armenian art of music
PM: Hayko was one of bright representatives of contemporary Armenian art of music
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolences on the untimely death of the Honored Artist of Armenia, renowned musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan). The message reads as follows, in particular:

"He [i.e., Hayko] was one of the bright representatives of contemporary Armenian art of music and has earned the people’s love and respect through his activities. His works are loved by the people, and his songs of romance occupy a special place in the rich heritage of the Armenian art of music.

Hayko's music has also been performed in a number of contemporary Armenian films which have greatly contributed to the development of Armenian cinema."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos