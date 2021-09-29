News
Wednesday
September 29
News
Wednesday
September 29
Putin approves of Turkey's impact on situation in Karabakh
Putin approves of Turkey's impact on situation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Turkey’s impact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is contributing to reconciliation in the region. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh is actively operating and is a serious guarantee for stability in the region.

“The Russian-Turkish center is actively operating. This cooperation is a serious guarantee for stability in the region and for the parties to reach an agreement on the future actions for reconciliation,” Putin said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
