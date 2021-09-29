Putin approves of Turkey's impact on situation in Karabakh

Turkey’s impact on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is contributing to reconciliation in the region. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, RIA Novosti reports.
According to Putin, the ceasefire monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh is actively operating and is a serious guarantee for stability in the region.
“The Russian-Turkish center is actively operating. This cooperation is a serious guarantee for stability in the region and for the parties to reach an agreement on the future actions for reconciliation,” Putin said.