Hraparak: Armenia ex-defense minister detained
Hraparak: Armenia ex-defense minister detained
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

At the moment, the apartment of former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan is being searched, according to Hraparak daily of Armenia.

As per the newspaper, simultaneous searches are underway in the apartments of former chief of military aviation Avetik Muradyan, and Deputy Chief of General Staff Stepan Galstyan. Also, the latter was summoned to the National Security Service (NSS).

Next, they will “visit” former CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, and former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan—who is now an opposition MP.

Apparently, these actions are carried out within the framework of the criminal case in connection with the arms supply contracts—and which is being investigated by the NSS.

We just recently received information that Tonoyan has been detained, and soon the investigative body will enter the court with a petition to arrest him.

On September 25, the NSS had reported that the former head of the Armenian air forces had been detained on suspicion of abusing power and committing official falsifications. According to the respective statement, he was aware ex officio that back in 2011, a company supplying weapons and ammunition had imported to Armenia missiles that were manufactured between 1985 and 1991.

But some time after their delivery, some of these missiles were not fired and were taken off the balance sheet, and the rest were not used at all—including during the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war that began on September 27, 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
