Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan expresses condolences over death of singer Hayko
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan sent a telegram of condolence over the untimely death of Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

The telegram particularly states the following:

“I was deeply saddened and felt great pity when I was informed about the death of Honored Artist of Armenia, singer, musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

Unquestionably, the untimely death of our beloved Hayko is a great loss for contemporary Armenian music.

I express my deep condolences to the artist’s family, relatives and the fans of his art.”
