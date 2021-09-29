Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan expresses condolences over death of singer Hayko

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan sent a telegram of condolence over the untimely death of Honored Artist of Armenia Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).
The telegram particularly states the following:
“I was deeply saddened and felt great pity when I was informed about the death of Honored Artist of Armenia, singer, musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).
Unquestionably, the untimely death of our beloved Hayko is a great loss for contemporary Armenian music.
I express my deep condolences to the artist’s family, relatives and the fans of his art.”