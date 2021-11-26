NEWS am daily digest: 26.11.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 26.11.21:
- The meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia - Nikol Pashinyan, Ilham Aliyev, and Vladimir Putin was held in Sochi.
Putin also held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
During the meeting with Aliyev, Putin noted that Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh, while the Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the ceasefire is actively working.
The Russian leader also that before meeting with Aliyev, he met with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government, who deals with issues related to economic problems, with the unblocking of transport corridors.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev talked about the importance of 'working on a comprehensive settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.'
The President of Azerbaijan noted that during this year, Baku and Moscow maintained an active dialogue.
- Azerbaijan has handed over two Armenian POWs.
The State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens informed about the transfer of two citizens to Armenia on November 26, one of whom was taken prisoner during the clashes on the border on November 16, 2021.
The Armenian defense ministry has already confirmed the news.
The message of the defense department notes that this is Mihran Musaelyan, born in 2000, and Aren Aramyan, born in 1993.
- In Armenia, 675 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day, bringing the total number to 337,005.
In fact, 15,498 persons are currently being treated and the death toll has reached 7,459.
- Six people were apprehended during the protest action on Thursday in Yerevan.
As police noted, the citizens were apprehended for failure to comply with the lawful request of a police officer.
The members of the opposition initiative group blocked the streets of Yerevan, thereby expressing their disagreement with the document on delimitation and demarcation that may be signed.