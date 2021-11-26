Armenia President sends condolence telegram to Russian counterpart

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a condolence telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the accident that took place at Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbas and that took the lives of miners and rescuers, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.
“I would like to ask you to convey my deep condolences and sincere grief to the families of the victims, and my wishes for speedy recovery to the injured. At this time of great misery, Armenia, as always, stands with the fraternal people of Russia,” the telegram particularly states.