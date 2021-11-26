News
Republican Party of Armenia: Capitulator didn't say a word about Karabakh's independence
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The capitulator didn’t say a word about the independence of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the mandatory exercise of the right to self-determination and even the need for a status. This is what Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“In the way that is characteristic of him, he gave a vague formulation of the solution to the issue within the scope of the OSCE Minsk Group, but did not say a word about the Basic Principles and the right to self-determination.

However, he actually agreed on delimitation of borders without clarification and exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination.

This [man] has totally stopped dealing with Artsakh.”
