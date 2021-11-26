News
Putin-Pashinyan meeting is underway
Putin-Pashinyan meeting is underway
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

President of Russia Vladimir Putin is holding a personal meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan following the trilateral talks with the leader of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

The talks of the three leaders lasted nearly three hours. Before the talks, Putin had held a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the trilateral talks, the parties particularly discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the paths for settlement of the conflict, as well as assessed the work that has been done for stabilization of the situation over the past year.
