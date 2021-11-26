Armenia defense minister meets with Karabakh President, situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact discussed

Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan today had a meeting with President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reads.
Congratulating Papikyan on being appointed Minister of Defense of Armenia, Harutyunyan wished him success in this difficult period for Armenia.
Several issues related to the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the course of implementation of the mission of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the post-war recovery efforts in Artsakh.